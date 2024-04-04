CashBackPro Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $908,064.86 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $15.24 or 0.00022955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,364.88 or 0.99987177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00133242 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,238 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 15.44183432 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $909,456.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.