Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 316 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 83,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 11,730,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

