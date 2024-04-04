Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.84. 158,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

