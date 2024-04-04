Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yum China by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 0.3 %

YUMC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 758,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,442. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

