Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

