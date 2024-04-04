Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

