Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. 3,056,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

