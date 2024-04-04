Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 154 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $114.68. 80,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,610. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

