Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:YYY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 178,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,844. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

