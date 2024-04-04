Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 10,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,301. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

