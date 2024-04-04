CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 7%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 52,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 290,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients in the Unites States. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate, which is in phase 2 trails, designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.