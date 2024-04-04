CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 278314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,125 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

