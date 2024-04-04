CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Insider Walter Pisciotta Sells 110,915 Shares

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Walter Pisciotta sold 110,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.80 ($23.25), for a total transaction of A$3,970,867.92 ($2,578,485.66).

CAR Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51.

Get CAR Group alerts:

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. CAR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.40%.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.