Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cathay General Bancorp makes up approximately 0.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.