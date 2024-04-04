Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cathay General Bancorp makes up approximately 0.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CATY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

