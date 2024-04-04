Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). 82,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.