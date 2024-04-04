Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). 82,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

