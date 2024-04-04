Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.04. 743,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

