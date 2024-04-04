Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CGGR stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.