Capital Bancorp’s (CBNK) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.41. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.