Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target to $3.30

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

AWH stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

