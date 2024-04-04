Canal Insurance CO Sells 1,000 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 2.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

