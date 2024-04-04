Canal Insurance CO Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canal Insurance CO reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,930. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

