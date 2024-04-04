Canal Insurance CO Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116,271. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

