Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.31.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

