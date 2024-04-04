Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Acquires 414 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 2,935 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.20, for a total value of C$285,282.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.23, for a total value of C$20,557.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$107.39. 723,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.3588277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

