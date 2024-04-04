Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $88,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

