Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.64.

Shares of CNR opened at C$176.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.63. The firm has a market cap of C$113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

