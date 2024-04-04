Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 269,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.73. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.