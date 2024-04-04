Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $56,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $130.57 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

