Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.16. 112,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,689. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

