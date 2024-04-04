Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 29,035,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,279,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

