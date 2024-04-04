Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 493 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 192,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.