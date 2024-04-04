Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 368,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,774. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

