Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.95. 337,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,958. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $319.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.59.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.