Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $51,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

