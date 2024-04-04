Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $429,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.