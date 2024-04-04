Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $341,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $694.06. 377,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.27 and a 200 day moving average of $574.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

