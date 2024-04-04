Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $253,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on S. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,659 shares of company stock worth $19,334,994. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.0 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,571. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.