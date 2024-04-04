Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $248,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 528,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

