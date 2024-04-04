Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $229,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,619,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 338,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 196,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

