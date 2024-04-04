Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 975,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

