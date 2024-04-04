Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 2,969 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $73.95. 116,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

