Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 49,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,304. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

