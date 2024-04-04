Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after buying an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,157. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.