Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CCJ stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

