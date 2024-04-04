Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $63.14.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.