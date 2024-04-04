Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $63.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

