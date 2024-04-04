CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $410.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.78.

CACI stock opened at $369.57 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

