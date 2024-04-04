Byrna Technologies (BYRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $298.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BYRN

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

