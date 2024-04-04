Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($23.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

BRBY traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,182 ($14.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,236. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156 ($14.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,269.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,483.77.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

